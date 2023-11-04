Will Ryan Donato Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 4?
On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Florida Panthers. Is Ryan Donato going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Ryan Donato score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Donato stats and insights
- Donato has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Panthers.
- Donato has no points on the power play.
- He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL
