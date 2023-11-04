Purdue vs. Michigan: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (8-0) and the Purdue Boilermakers (2-6) will meet in a matchup of Big Ten teams on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Michigan Stadium. The Boilermakers will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 32.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 50.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Purdue matchup.
Purdue vs. Michigan Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Venue: Michigan Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Purdue vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Purdue Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-32.5)
|50.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-32.5)
|50.5
|-8000
|+2000
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Purdue vs. Michigan Betting Trends
- Purdue has covered just twice in eight chances against the spread this season.
- Michigan has covered four times in seven games with a spread this season.
- The Wolverines have covered the spread once when favored by 32.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
Purdue 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.