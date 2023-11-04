The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (8-0) meet a fellow Big Ten foe when they host the Purdue Boilermakers (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Michigan Stadium.

Michigan ranks 45th in total offense this year (421.6 yards per game), but has been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking best in the FBS with 421.6 yards allowed per game. Purdue is posting 348.8 total yards per contest on offense this season (98th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 380.6 total yards per game (74th-ranked).

Read below where we dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on NBC.

Purdue vs. Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Purdue vs. Michigan Key Statistics

Purdue Michigan 348.8 (104th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421.6 (52nd) 380.6 (63rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.8 (1st) 133.3 (95th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.3 (43rd) 215.5 (84th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 247.4 (53rd) 13 (86th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (4th) 13 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (27th)

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has compiled 1,717 yards (214.6 per game) while completing 59.4% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Devin Mockobee has rushed for 520 yards on 112 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has racked up 325 yards (on 60 carries) with five touchdowns.

Deion Burks has collected 29 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 426 (53.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 66 times and has five touchdowns.

TJ Sheffield has 30 receptions (on 43 targets) for a total of 336 yards (42.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen's 25 catches (on 40 targets) have netted him 329 yards (41.1 ypg).

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has thrown for 1,799 yards (224.9 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 78.1% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 168 rushing yards on 33 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Blake Corum, has carried the ball 111 times for 605 yards (75.6 per game), scoring 13 times.

Donovan Edwards has been handed the ball 66 times this year and racked up 211 yards (26.4 per game) with one touchdown. He's also contributed in the pass game with 21 grabs for 184 yards

Roman Wilson's 446 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 37 times and has totaled 27 receptions and 10 touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson has put together a 383-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 22 passes on 31 targets.

Colston Loveland's 23 catches have yielded 364 yards and four touchdowns.

