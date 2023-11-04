Blackhawks vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 4
The Florida Panthers (5-3-1) take on the Chicago Blackhawks (3-6) at United Center on Saturday, November 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL. The Panthers defeated the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 in their last game, while the Blackhawks are coming off an 8-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.
Prepare for this showdown with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory in Saturday's game.
Blackhawks vs. Panthers Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projections model for this contest predicts a final result of Panthers 4, Blackhawks 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-200)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.4 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Blackhawks (+1.5)
Blackhawks vs Panthers Additional Info
Blackhawks Splits and Trends
- The Blackhawks have a record of 3-6 this season and are 1-0-1 in overtime matchups.
- Chicago has earned two points (1-1-0) in its two games decided by one goal.
- This season the Blackhawks recorded just one goal in two games and they lost both times.
- Chicago failed to win the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals.
- The Blackhawks have earned six points in their four games with three or more goals scored.
- Chicago has scored a lone power-play goal in three games this season and has recorded four points from those matchups.
- Chicago is undefeated (1-0-0, two points) when outshooting its opponent this season.
- The Blackhawks' opponents have had more shots in seven games. The Blackhawks finished 2-5-0 in those contests (four points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|25th
|2.67
|Goals Scored
|2.11
|29th
|6th
|2.56
|Goals Allowed
|3.56
|27th
|5th
|33.4
|Shots
|26.3
|30th
|6th
|28.8
|Shots Allowed
|34
|26th
|26th
|12.12%
|Power Play %
|9.09%
|31st
|26th
|72.73%
|Penalty Kill %
|86.67%
|8th
Blackhawks vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
