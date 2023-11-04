The Charlotte Hornets (1-3) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (3-2) on November 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Hornets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pacers vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pacers vs Hornets Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

This season, the Pacers have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 48.9% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.

Indiana is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 48.9% from the field.

The Pacers are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 20th.

The Pacers put up just 0.9 fewer points per game (119.6) than the Hornets give up (120.5).

Indiana has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 120.5 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

The Pacers put up 118.9 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, they averaged 113.6 points per contest.

Indiana gave up 119.7 points per game at home, compared to 119.2 in road games.

Looking at three-pointers, the Pacers performed better when playing at home last season, making 14 treys per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 13.2 threes per game and a 36.6% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Pacers Injuries