How to Watch the Pacers vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Charlotte Hornets (1-3) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (3-2) on November 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Hornets
Pacers vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
Pacers vs Hornets Additional Info
Pacers Stats Insights
- This season, the Pacers have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 48.9% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.
- Indiana is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 48.9% from the field.
- The Pacers are the 22nd best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 20th.
- The Pacers put up just 0.9 fewer points per game (119.6) than the Hornets give up (120.5).
- Indiana has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 120.5 points.
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- The Pacers put up 118.9 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, they averaged 113.6 points per contest.
- Indiana gave up 119.7 points per game at home, compared to 119.2 in road games.
- Looking at three-pointers, the Pacers performed better when playing at home last season, making 14 treys per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 13.2 threes per game and a 36.6% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Pacers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jalen Smith
|Questionable
|Knee
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Questionable
|Ankle
