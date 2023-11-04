Take a look at the injury report for the Indiana Pacers (3-2), which currently includes two players listed (including Tyrese Haliburton), as the Pacers ready for their matchup against the Charlotte Hornets (1-3) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 PM ET.

In their most recent game on Friday, the Pacers earned a 121-116 victory against the Cavaliers. Myles Turner's team-high 27 points led the Pacers in the victory.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Tyrese Haliburton PG Questionable Ankle 20 5.3 12.3 Jalen Smith PF Questionable Knee 11.3 5.3 1

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: James Bouknight: Out (Knee), Frank Ntilikina: Out (Leg), Cody Martin: Out (Knee)

Pacers vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSSE

