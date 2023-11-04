The Charlotte Hornets (1-3) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs on BSIN and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 238.5 points.

Pacers vs. Hornets Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: BSIN and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Pacers -3.5 238.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

  • Indiana and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 238.5 points two times this season (in five games).
  • The average total in Indiana's outings this year is 242.8, 4.3 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Pacers are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, Indiana has been favored three times and won two of those games.
  • Indiana has played as a favorite of -165 or more twice this season and won both games.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pacers have a 62.3% chance to win.

Pacers vs Hornets Additional Info

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

  • The Pacers score just 0.9 fewer points per game (119.6) than the Hornets allow (120.5).
  • Indiana is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 120.5 points.

Pacers vs. Hornets Point Insights (Last Season)

Pacers Hornets
116.3
Points Scored (PG)
 111
10
NBA Rank (PPG)
 27
27-10
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 15-3
23-14
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 14-4
119.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.2
29
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 22
10-3
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-11
10-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 20-16

