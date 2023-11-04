Pacers vs. Hornets November 4 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, November 4, 2023, the Indiana Pacers (1-0) face the Charlotte Hornets (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSSE.
Pacers vs. Hornets Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSIN, BSSE
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton's numbers last season were 20.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game. He also sank 49% of his shots from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.9 triples.
- Buddy Hield recorded 16.8 points, 5 boards and 2.8 assists per game last season. He also delivered 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Myles Turner posted 18 points, 7.5 boards and 1.4 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 2.3 blocks (fourth in NBA).
- Bruce Brown put up 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He made 48.3% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.
- Bennedict Mathurin's numbers last season were 16.7 points, 4.1 boards and 1.5 assists per game. He drained 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 32.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 triples.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Terry Rozier's numbers last season were 21.1 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made treys.
- P.J. Washington collected 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists last year, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 2 made 3-pointers per game.
- LaMelo Ball put up 23.3 points, 8.4 assists and 6.4 rebounds.
- Gordon Hayward's stats last season were 14.7 points, 4.3 boards and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 32.5% from downtown, with an average of 1 made 3-pointers.
- Nick Richards recorded 8.2 points, 6.4 boards and 0.6 assists, shooting 62.9% from the field.
Pacers vs. Hornets Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pacers
|Hornets
|116.3
|Points Avg.
|111
|119.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.2
|46.9%
|Field Goal %
|45.7%
|36.7%
|Three Point %
|33%
