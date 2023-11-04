On Saturday, November 4, 2023, the Indiana Pacers (1-0) face the Charlotte Hornets (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSSE.

Pacers vs. Hornets Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSIN, BSSE

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton's numbers last season were 20.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game. He also sank 49% of his shots from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.9 triples.

Buddy Hield recorded 16.8 points, 5 boards and 2.8 assists per game last season. He also delivered 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Myles Turner posted 18 points, 7.5 boards and 1.4 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 2.3 blocks (fourth in NBA).

Bruce Brown put up 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He made 48.3% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Bennedict Mathurin's numbers last season were 16.7 points, 4.1 boards and 1.5 assists per game. He drained 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 32.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier's numbers last season were 21.1 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made treys.

P.J. Washington collected 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists last year, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

LaMelo Ball put up 23.3 points, 8.4 assists and 6.4 rebounds.

Gordon Hayward's stats last season were 14.7 points, 4.3 boards and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 32.5% from downtown, with an average of 1 made 3-pointers.

Nick Richards recorded 8.2 points, 6.4 boards and 0.6 assists, shooting 62.9% from the field.

Pacers vs. Hornets Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pacers Hornets 116.3 Points Avg. 111 119.5 Points Allowed Avg. 117.2 46.9% Field Goal % 45.7% 36.7% Three Point % 33%

