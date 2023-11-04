Pacers vs. Hornets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 4
At Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, November 4, 2023, the Charlotte Hornets (1-3) will attempt to end a three-game losing skid when visiting the Indiana Pacers (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on BSIN and BSSE.
Pacers vs. Hornets Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSSE
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Pacers vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pacers Moneyline
|Hornets Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Pacers (-4.5)
|238.5
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|Pacers (-4.5)
|238.5
|-198
|+166
Pacers vs Hornets Additional Info
Pacers vs. Hornets Betting Trends
- The Pacers' -261 scoring differential last season (outscored by 3.2 points per game) was a result of putting up 116.3 points per game (10th in NBA) while allowing 119.5 per contest (29th in league).
- The Hornets had a -512 scoring differential last season, falling short by 6.2 points per game. They put up 111 points per game to rank 27th in the league and gave up 117.2 per contest to rank 22nd in the NBA.
- The two teams combined to score 227.3 points per contest last season, 11.2 fewer points than this game's total.
- Combined, these teams surrendered 236.7 points per contest last year, 1.8 fewer points than the total for this game.
- Indiana won 43 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 39 times.
- Charlotte compiled a 39-43-0 record against the spread last season.
Pacers and Hornets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pacers
|+25000
|+6600
|-
|Hornets
|+50000
|+25000
|-
