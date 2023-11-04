The Indiana Pacers, Obi Toppin included, match up versus the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Toppin put up six points in his previous game, which ended in a 121-116 win versus the Cavaliers.

If you'd like to place a bet on Toppin's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Obi Toppin Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-108)

Over 8.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-147)

Looking to bet on one or more of Toppin's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Hornets gave up 117.2 points per contest last season, 22nd in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Hornets were 29th in the NBA last season, conceding 46.2 per contest.

Looking at assists, the Hornets were ranked 19th in the league defensively last year, conceding 25.9 per game.

In terms of three-point defense, the Hornets were 12th in the NBA last year, giving up 12.2 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Obi Toppin vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 13 3 0 0 1 0 0 10/26/2022 13 9 3 2 3 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.