Notre Dame vs. Clemson: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
A pair of the country's top pass defenses clash when the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2) bring college football's third-ranked passing D into a contest versus the Clemson Tigers (4-4), with the No. 9 unit, on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Fighting Irish are 3-point favorites. The over/under in this outing is 44.5 points.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Notre Dame vs. Clemson matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Notre Dame vs. Clemson Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Berkeley, California
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
Notre Dame vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|Clemson Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Notre Dame (-3)
|44.5
|-160
|+135
|FanDuel
|Notre Dame (-3)
|45.5
|-152
|+126
Notre Dame vs. Clemson Betting Trends
- Notre Dame has covered six times in nine games with a spread this season.
- The Fighting Irish are 6-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- Clemson has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this season.
Notre Dame 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
