The Clemson Tigers (4-4) host the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Notre Dame has been clicking on all fronts this season, as they rank 12th-best in scoring offense (38.3 points per game) and ninth-best in scoring defense (15.3 points allowed per game). Clemson has been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, allowing just 267.5 total yards per game (sixth-best). Offensively, it ranks 49th by compiling 416.6 total yards per game.

Notre Dame vs. Clemson Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Notre Dame vs. Clemson Key Statistics

Notre Dame Clemson 427.9 (15th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416.6 (54th) 279.2 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 267.5 (5th) 164.1 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.6 (67th) 263.8 (44th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 259 (46th) 9 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (99th) 18 (3rd) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (55th)

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has 2,126 passing yards for Notre Dame, completing 65.4% of his passes and recording 18 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Audric Estime has 901 rushing yards on 146 carries with 12 touchdowns.

This season, Jeremiyah Love has carried the ball 42 times for 273 yards (30.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Mitchell Evans has hauled in 29 catches for 422 yards (46.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Chris Tyree has reeled in 19 passes while averaging 46.3 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Jayden Thomas has a total of 251 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 17 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has compiled 1,947 yards on 63.9% passing while collecting 13 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 89 yards with three scores.

The team's top rusher, Will Shipley, has carried the ball 112 times for 515 yards (64.4 per game) with three touchdowns.

Phil Mafah has taken 73 carries and totaled 439 yards with six touchdowns.

Beaux Collins leads his squad with 408 receiving yards on 30 receptions with two touchdowns.

Tyler Brown has put together a 395-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 31 passes on 43 targets.

Jake Briningstool's 46 targets have resulted in 31 grabs for 344 yards and three touchdowns.

