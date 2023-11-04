According to our computer projection model, the Wisconsin Badgers will beat the Indiana Hoosiers when the two teams match up at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN) on Saturday, November 4, which kicks off at 12:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Indiana vs. Wisconsin Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Wisconsin (-9.5) Toss Up (45.5) Wisconsin 30, Indiana 16

Indiana Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Hoosiers based on the moneyline is 26.7%.

The Hoosiers have gone 3-3-0 ATS this season.

When it has played as at least 9.5-point underdogs this season, Indiana is 3-2 against the spread.

The Hoosiers have hit the over in four of their six games with a set total (66.7%).

Indiana games this season have averaged a total of 49.3 points, 3.8 more than the point total in this matchup.

Wisconsin Betting Info (2023)

The Badgers have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this matchup.

The Badgers' record against the spread is 4-3-0.

Wisconsin has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

There have been three Badgers games (out of seven) that hit the over this year.

The total for this game is 45.5, 4.9 points fewer than the average total in Wisconsin games thus far this season.

Hoosiers vs. Badgers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wisconsin 24.8 19 22.6 16.6 28.3 23 Indiana 18.6 29.8 21.8 22 16 43

