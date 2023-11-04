The Wisconsin Badgers (5-3) will meet their Big Ten-rival, the Indiana Hoosiers (2-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN). The Badgers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. The over/under is set at 45.5 in the contest.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Indiana matchup in this article.

Indiana vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 10 Odds

Indiana vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

Indiana has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.

The Hoosiers have covered the spread three times this season (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

Wisconsin has covered four times in seven chances against the spread this season.

The Badgers have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

Indiana 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Big Ten +75000 Bet $100 to win $75000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.