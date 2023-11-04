The Wisconsin Badgers (5-3) will meet their Big Ten-rival, the Indiana Hoosiers (2-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN). The Badgers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. The over/under is set at 45.5 in the contest.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Indiana matchup in this article.

Indiana vs. Wisconsin Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: BTN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Bloomington, Indiana
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wisconsin Moneyline Indiana Moneyline
BetMGM Wisconsin (-9.5) 45.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Wisconsin (-9.5) 45.5 -360 +285 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

Indiana vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

  • Indiana has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.
  • The Hoosiers have covered the spread three times this season (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.
  • Wisconsin has covered four times in seven chances against the spread this season.
  • The Badgers have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

Indiana 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the Big Ten +75000 Bet $100 to win $75000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.