Indiana vs. Wisconsin: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The Wisconsin Badgers (5-3) will meet their Big Ten-rival, the Indiana Hoosiers (2-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN). The Badgers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. The over/under is set at 45.5 in the contest.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Indiana matchup in this article.
Indiana vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Bloomington, Indiana
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
Indiana vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|Indiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wisconsin (-9.5)
|45.5
|-375
|+290
|FanDuel
|Wisconsin (-9.5)
|45.5
|-360
|+285
Indiana vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends
- Indiana has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.
- The Hoosiers have covered the spread three times this season (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.
- Wisconsin has covered four times in seven chances against the spread this season.
- The Badgers have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.
Indiana 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big Ten
|+75000
|Bet $100 to win $75000
