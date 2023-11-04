The Indiana State Sycamores (0-8) and the Youngstown State Penguins (5-3) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute) in a clash of MVFC foes.

With 13.1 points per game (eighth-worst) and 33.4 points allowed per game on defense (19th-worst), Indiana State has been playing poorly on both sides of the ball this year. Youngstown State's offense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 10th-best in the FCS with 36.9 points per game. In terms of defense, it is ceding 27.5 points per game, which ranks 67th.

Indiana State vs. Youngstown State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Terre Haute, Indiana

Terre Haute, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute)

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Indiana State vs. Youngstown State Key Statistics

Indiana State Youngstown State 268.8 (114th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 434.6 (20th) 393.9 (92nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 356.9 (67th) 122.8 (81st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 182.5 (25th) 146 (113th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 252.1 (25th) 4 (115th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Indiana State Stats Leaders

Cade Chambers has 721 pass yards for Indiana State, completing 64.8% of his passes and throwing three touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Plez Lawrence, has carried the ball 72 times for 369 yards (46.1 per game), scoring three times.

Justin Dinka has piled up 318 yards on 77 carries, scoring two times.

Harry Van Dyne's leads his squad with 488 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 32 catches (out of 30 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Dakota Caton has caught 31 passes for 356 yards (44.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Kevin Barnett has racked up nine catches for 103 yards, an average of 12.9 yards per game.

Youngstown State Stats Leaders

Mitch Davidson has compiled 1,915 yards (239.4 yards per game) while completing 71.1% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 93 yards with four touchdowns.

Tyshon King has rushed 112 times for 673 yards, with nine touchdowns.

Dra Rushton has piled up 100 carries and totaled 444 yards with seven touchdowns.

Bryce Oliver leads his team with 597 receiving yards on 39 catches with five touchdowns.

C.J. Charleston has caught 26 passes and compiled 441 receiving yards (55.1 per game) with three touchdowns.

Max Tomczak has racked up 347 reciving yards (43.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

