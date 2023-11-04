The Morehead State Eagles (3-5) hit the road for a Pioneer League battle against the Butler Bulldogs (6-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Jayne Stadium.

Morehead State ranks 92nd in scoring offense (20.3 points per game) and 68th in scoring defense (27.6 points allowed per game) this season. Butler has been keeping opposing offenses in check on the defensive side of the ball, surrendering just 19.2 points per contest (16th-best). On offense, it ranks 40th by compiling 28.9 points per game.

Butler vs. Morehead State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Boiling Springs, South Carolina

Boiling Springs, South Carolina Venue: Jayne Stadium

Butler vs. Morehead State Key Statistics

Butler Morehead State 367.2 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.4 (85th) 271 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351 (57th) 213.2 (13th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 77.6 (125th) 154 (107th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.8 (30th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Butler Stats Leaders

Bret Bushka has thrown for 1,368 yards on 136-of-224 passing with nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 429 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Jyran Mitchell is his team's leading rusher with 167 carries for 1,117 yards, or 124.1 per game. He's found the end zone 13 times on the ground, as well.

Ethan Loss leads his team with 444 receiving yards on 33 catches with one touchdown.

Luke Wooten has put together a 211-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 26 passes on 27 targets.

Ryan Lezon has racked up 168 reciving yards (18.7 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Morehead State Stats Leaders

Carter Cravens leads Morehead State with 1,948 yards (243.5 ypg) on 146-of-286 passing with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also has 256 rushing yards on 63 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Caleb Ramseur has collected 173 yards on 25 attempts, scoring three times.

Ryan Upp's team-high 682 yards as a receiver have come on 48 catches (out of 38 targets) with six touchdowns.

Kyle Daly has hauled in 30 receptions totaling 427 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Trevon Kleint's nine receptions have yielded 172 yards and one touchdown.

