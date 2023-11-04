According to our computer projections, the Butler Bulldogs will take down the Morehead State Eagles when the two teams play at Jayne Stadium on Saturday, November 4, which kicks off at 2:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Butler vs. Morehead State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Butler (-4.1) 44.4 Butler 24, Morehead State 20

Week 10 Pioneer League Predictions

Butler Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs compiled a 6-3-0 ATS record last year.

A total of four of Bulldogs games last year went over the point total.

Morehead State Betting Info (2022)

The Eagles covered just twice in 10 chances against the spread last season.

The Eagles and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 10 times last season.

Bulldogs vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Morehead State 20.3 27.6 25.7 19.3 17 32.6 Butler 28.9 19.2 33 18.6 23.8 20

