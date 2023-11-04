The Florida Panthers (off a win in their last game) and the Chicago Blackhawks (off a defeat) will meet on Saturday at United Center in Chicago.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Blackhawks vs Panthers Additional Info

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks concede 3.6 goals per game (32 in total), 19th in the league.

With 19 goals (2.1 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 29th-ranked offense.

Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 31 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 19 goals over that time.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 9 4 2 6 3 6 37.7% Corey Perry 9 2 4 6 2 0 - Ryan Donato 9 2 2 4 5 9 42.1% Nick Foligno 9 1 3 4 2 6 58.1% Seth Jones 9 0 4 4 8 2 -

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have allowed 23 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in league play.

The Panthers' 24 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 26th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

On the defensive end, the Panthers have allowed 2.3 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (24 total) during that span.

Panthers Key Players