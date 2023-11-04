Blackhawks vs. Panthers Injury Report Today - November 4
As they get ready to take on the Florida Panthers (5-3-1) on Saturday, November 4 at United Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks (3-6) have five players currently listed on the injury report.
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Luke Philp
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Alex Vlasic
|D
|Questionable
|Head
|Colin Blackwell
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Samuel Savoie
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Taylor Hall
|LW
|Out
|Shoulder
Florida Panthers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Sam Bennett
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Aaron Ekblad
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
|Brandon Montour
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
Blackhawks vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: United Center
Blackhawks Season Insights
- The Blackhawks' 19 goals on the season (2.1 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.
- Chicago has allowed 32 total goals this season (3.6 per game), ranking 20th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -13, they are 30th in the league.
Panthers Season Insights
- The Panthers' 24 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 26th in the league.
- Their goal differential (+1) ranks 15th in the league.
Blackhawks vs. Panthers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-200)
|Blackhawks (+165)
|6.5
