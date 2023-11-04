The Indiana Pacers, Bennedict Mathurin included, square off versus the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 121-116 win versus the Cavaliers, Mathurin put up five points and five assists.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Mathurin, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bennedict Mathurin Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-128)

Over 12.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+112)

Over 3.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-263)

Looking to bet on one or more of Mathurin's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hornets were 22nd in the league defensively last year, allowing 117.2 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Hornets were 29th in the NBA last season, allowing 46.2 per contest.

Looking at assists, the Hornets were ranked 19th in the league defensively last year, allowing 25.9 per contest.

The Hornets were the 12th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.2 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bennedict Mathurin vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/20/2023 30 18 3 2 1 0 1 1/8/2023 26 4 5 3 0 1 0 11/16/2022 22 20 3 0 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.