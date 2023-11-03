The Indiana Pacers, with Tyrese Haliburton, face off versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Haliburton, in his last game, had 19 points, 13 assists and two steals in a 112-105 loss to the Bulls.

We're going to look at Haliburton's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-104)

Over 20.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-141)

Over 3.5 (-141) Assists Prop: Over 10.5 (+102)

Over 10.5 (+102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-111)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Cavaliers allowed 106.9 points per game last year, best in the league.

Conceding 41.2 rebounds per contest last year, the Cavaliers were second in the league in that category.

The Cavaliers allowed 23 assists per game last season (best in the NBA).

On defense, the Cavaliers conceded 11.3 made three-pointers per contest last season, second in the NBA.

Tyrese Haliburton vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2023 32 21 8 13 4 0 0

