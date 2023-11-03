The Indiana Pacers (2-2) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2-3) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM ET.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Tyrese Haliburton PG Questionable Ankle 20 5.3 12.3 Jalen Smith PF Questionable Knee 11.3 5.3 1

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Ricky Rubio: Out (Personal), Darius Garland: Questionable (Hamstring), Ty Jerome: Questionable (Ankle), Jarrett Allen: Out (Ankle)

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSOH

