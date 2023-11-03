The Indiana Pacers (1-0) are welcoming in the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) for a contest between Central Division rivals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with a tip-off time of 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3, 2023. It's the first matchup between the clubs this year.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

7:00 PM ET TV: BSIN, BSOH

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton recorded 20.7 points last season, plus 3.7 boards and 10.4 assists.

Buddy Hield collected 16.8 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He sank 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 42.5% from beyond the arc (eighth in NBA), with 3.6 treys per contest (third in league).

Myles Turner's numbers last season were 18 points, 7.5 boards and 1.4 assists per game. He sank 54.8% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Bruce Brown's numbers last season were 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He sank 48.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 treys.

Bennedict Mathurin's numbers last season were 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He sank 43.4% of his shots from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell posted 28.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists last season. At the other end, he posted 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Evan Mobley's numbers last season were 16.2 points, 9 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 55.4% from the floor.

Darius Garland averaged 21.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 41% from downtown, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Caris LeVert averaged 12.1 points, 3.9 assists and 3.8 boards.

Max Strus recorded 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 41% from the field and 35% from downtown, with 2.5 made treys per contest.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pacers Cavaliers 116.3 Points Avg. 112.3 119.5 Points Allowed Avg. 106.9 46.9% Field Goal % 48.8% 36.7% Three Point % 36.7%

