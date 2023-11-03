The Cleveland Cavaliers (2-3) are traveling to face the Indiana Pacers (2-2) for a contest between Central Division foes at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3, 2023. It's the second matchup between the teams this year.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSOH

BSIN and BSOH Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers put up 112.3 points per game (25th in the league) last season while giving up 106.9 per contest (first in the NBA). They had a +441 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Pacers' -261 scoring differential last season (outscored by 3.2 points per game) was a result of scoring 116.3 points per game (10th in the NBA) while allowing 119.5 per outing (29th in the league).

The two teams combined to score 228.6 points per game last season, 6.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams scored 226.4 combined points per game last season, 3.9 more than the total for this matchup.

Cleveland covered 44 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

Indiana compiled a 43-39-0 ATS record last year.

Pacers and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +25000 +6600 - Cavaliers +2500 +900 -

