The Dallas Mavericks (4-0) will look to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (4-1) on November 3, 2023 at Ball Arena.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nuggets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 50.8% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 48.3% the Mavericks allow to opponents.

Denver is 3-0 when it shoots better than 48.3% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 13th.

The 110.8 points per game the Nuggets average are only 2.7 fewer points than the Mavericks give up (113.5).

Denver is 2-0 when scoring more than 113.5 points.

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks shot at a 47.5% rate from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Nuggets averaged.

Last season, Dallas had a 25-16 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Nuggets ranked 16th in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Mavericks ranked 30th.

The Mavericks scored just 1.7 more points per game last year (114.2) than the Nuggets gave up to opponents (112.5).

When it scored more than 112.5 points last season, Dallas went 26-16.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Nuggets fared better at home last season, posting 119.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 per game away from home.

Denver gave up 109.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 115.3 away from home.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Nuggets performed better in home games last year, making 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 39.0% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage in away games.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

The Mavericks averaged 115.4 points per game at home last season, and 113.1 on the road.

At home, the Mavericks conceded 112.7 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 115.6.

Beyond the arc, the Mavericks drained more triples on the road (15.5 per game) than at home (14.9) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (37.6%) than at home (36.5%).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jamal Murray Questionable Quadricep Nikola Jokic Questionable Back Vlatko Cancar Out Knee Christian Braun Questionable Shin

Mavericks Injuries