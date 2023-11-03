The Indiana Pacers, Bruce Brown included, hit the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Brown, in his last game (November 1 loss against the Celtics), produced three points.

We're going to look at Brown's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (+100)

Over 12.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+118)

Over 4.5 (+118) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+128)

Over 2.5 (+128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+140)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Cavaliers gave up 106.9 points per contest last season, best in the league.

The Cavaliers gave up 41.2 rebounds on average last season, second in the league.

The Cavaliers conceded 23 assists per game last season (best in the NBA).

Looking at three-point defense, the Cavaliers were ranked second in the league last season, giving up 11.3 makes per game.

Bruce Brown vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2023 32 6 4 2 0 0 1

