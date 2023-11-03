Bennedict Mathurin plus his Indiana Pacers teammates face the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Mathurin, in his last game (November 1 loss against the Celtics), produced eight points.

In this piece we'll examine Mathurin's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Bennedict Mathurin Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-115)

Over 13.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-122)

Over 3.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+176)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Cavaliers were the best in the league last year, conceding 106.9 points per game.

On the glass, the Cavaliers allowed 41.2 rebounds per contest last year, second in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers were No. 1 in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 23 per game.

The Cavaliers were the second-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 11.3 makes per game.

Bennedict Mathurin vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2023 17 13 0 1 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.