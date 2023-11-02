How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Wednesday, November 2
CF Pachuca versus Atlas FC is a game to see on a Wednesday Liga MX slate that includes plenty of competitive contests.
If you're searching for how to watch Wednesday's Liga MX play, we have you covered. Take a look at the links below.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Atlas FC vs CF Pachuca
CF Pachuca travels to match up with Atlas FC at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara.
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Live Stream: TUDN
- Favorite: Atlas FC (+130)
- Underdog: CF Pachuca (+215)
- Draw: (+230)
Watch Cruz Azul vs FC Juarez
FC Juarez journeys to play Cruz Azul at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Cruz Azul (-155)
- Underdog: FC Juarez (+380)
- Draw: (+320)
Watch Mazatlan FC vs Club Santos Laguna
Club Santos Laguna is on the road to play Mazatlan FC at Estadio de Mazatlan in Mazatlán.
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Live Stream: TUDN
- Favorite: Club Santos Laguna (+130)
- Underdog: Mazatlan FC (+190)
- Draw: (+260)
Watch Atletico San Luis vs CF America
CF America is on the road to take on Atletico San Luis at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez.
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Favorite: CF America (-130)
- Underdog: Atletico San Luis (+310)
- Draw: (+300)
Watch Club Tijuana de Caliente vs Tigres UANL
Tigres UANL journeys to play Club Tijuana de Caliente at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana.
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Tigres UANL (+130)
- Underdog: Club Tijuana de Caliente (+205)
- Draw: (+250)
