When you're rooting for Zack Moss and the Indianapolis Colts during their next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more.

Zack Moss 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 133 617 5 4.6 20 16 123 1

Moss Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @Texans 18 88 1 4 19 0 Week 3 @Ravens 30 122 0 2 23 1 Week 4 Rams 18 70 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Titans 23 165 2 2 30 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 7 21 1 6 38 0 Week 7 Browns 18 57 0 1 5 0 Week 8 Saints 11 66 1 1 8 0 Week 9 @Panthers 7 26 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Patriots 1 2 0 0 0 0

Zack Moss' Next Game

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 TV: CBS

