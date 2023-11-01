Currently 0-6, the Valparaiso Beacons' women's hoops squad's next matchup is at home versus the Indiana-Northwest Redhawks, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.

Upcoming Valparaiso games

Valparaiso's next matchup information

Opponent: Indiana-Northwest Redhawks

Indiana-Northwest Redhawks Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Athletics-Recreation Center

Top Valparaiso players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Leah Earnest 6 16.2 7.8 2.2 1.5 0.7 52.9% (37-70) 45.8% (11-24) Olivia Brown 6 8.5 2.0 2.2 1.5 0.0 36.4% (16-44) 27.3% (6-22) Jill Harris 4 11.8 1.3 1.0 0.5 0.0 34.1% (14-41) 53.3% (8-15) Saniya Jackson 6 6.3 1.2 0.3 2.0 0.0 48.4% (15-31) 25.0% (3-12) Olivia Sims 6 4.5 1.0 1.2 0.8 0.3 34.8% (8-23) 22.2% (2-9)

