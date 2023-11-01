Currently 0-6, the Valparaiso Beacons' women's hoops squad's next matchup is at home versus the Indiana-Northwest Redhawks, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.

Upcoming Valparaiso games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 Indiana-Northwest H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 9 Chicago State H 2:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Bethune-Cookman N 1:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Stetson A 11:00 AM
Sat, Dec 30 Murray State A 6:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Missouri State A 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Southern Illinois A 5:00 PM
Fri, Jan 12 Drake H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Northern Iowa H 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 Illinois State H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Bradley H 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 26 Indiana State A 6:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Evansville A 3:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 UIC A 2:00 PM
Fri, Feb 9 Indiana State H 7:00 PM

Valparaiso's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Indiana-Northwest Redhawks
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Athletics-Recreation Center

Top Valparaiso players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Leah Earnest 6 16.2 7.8 2.2 1.5 0.7 52.9% (37-70) 45.8% (11-24)
Olivia Brown 6 8.5 2.0 2.2 1.5 0.0 36.4% (16-44) 27.3% (6-22)
Jill Harris 4 11.8 1.3 1.0 0.5 0.0 34.1% (14-41) 53.3% (8-15)
Saniya Jackson 6 6.3 1.2 0.3 2.0 0.0 48.4% (15-31) 25.0% (3-12)
Olivia Sims 6 4.5 1.0 1.2 0.8 0.3 34.8% (8-23) 22.2% (2-9)

