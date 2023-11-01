A matchup at the Virginia Tech Hokies is next on the schedule for the Valparaiso Beacons (4-5), on Saturday, December 9 at 12:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Valparaiso games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Virginia Tech A 12:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Chicago State H 4:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Samford H 2:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Elon A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Bradley H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 UIC A 8:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Southern Illinois H 8:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Illinois State A 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Evansville A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 UIC H 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Southern Illinois A 8:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Drake A 8:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Indiana State A 7:00 PM
Wed, Feb 14 Northern Iowa H 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Missouri State A 2:00 PM

Valparaiso's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Virginia Tech Hokies
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: Cassell Coliseum
  • Broadcast: The CW

Top Valparaiso players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Isaiah Stafford 9 18.8 4.8 2.4 1.7 0.3 37.6% (53-141) 36.4% (20-55)
Cooper Schwieger 9 11.8 5.4 0.7 0.4 1.2 47.7% (42-88) 42.9% (9-21)
Jaxon Edwards 9 8.6 6.1 0.7 0.6 1.8 37.0% (30-81) 33.3% (9-27)
Jahari Williamson 8 7.0 2.0 1.3 0.6 0.0 35.3% (18-51) 37.9% (11-29)
Jerome Palm 9 5.8 5.0 0.3 0.6 0.1 44.0% (22-50) 20.0% (1-5)

