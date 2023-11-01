Buy Tickets for Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles Women's Basketball Games
The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles women (3-4) will next be in action at home against the Eastern Michigan Eagles, on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Southern Indiana games
Southern Indiana's next matchup information
- Opponent: Eastern Michigan Eagles
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Screaming Eagles Arena
Top Southern Indiana players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Vanessa Shafford
|7
|13.0
|7.6
|2.0
|1.9
|0.6
|49.4% (40-81)
|34.8% (8-23)
|Meredith Raley
|7
|9.6
|3.4
|1.0
|0.4
|0.1
|43.8% (28-64)
|20.0% (4-20)
|Madison Webb
|7
|9.1
|5.3
|1.4
|0.3
|0.4
|50.0% (29-58)
|0.0% (0-3)
|Addy Blackwell
|7
|6.9
|1.1
|0.7
|0.9
|0.1
|37.5% (15-40)
|42.3% (11-26)
|Chloe Gannon
|7
|6.7
|4.4
|0.3
|0.3
|0.6
|47.5% (19-40)
|-
