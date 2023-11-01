The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles women (3-4) will next be in action at home against the Eastern Michigan Eagles, on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

Opponent: Eastern Michigan Eagles

Eastern Michigan Eagles Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Screaming Eagles Arena

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Vanessa Shafford 7 13.0 7.6 2.0 1.9 0.6 49.4% (40-81) 34.8% (8-23) Meredith Raley 7 9.6 3.4 1.0 0.4 0.1 43.8% (28-64) 20.0% (4-20) Madison Webb 7 9.1 5.3 1.4 0.3 0.4 50.0% (29-58) 0.0% (0-3) Addy Blackwell 7 6.9 1.1 0.7 0.9 0.1 37.5% (15-40) 42.3% (11-26) Chloe Gannon 7 6.7 4.4 0.3 0.3 0.6 47.5% (19-40) -

