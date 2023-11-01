Southern Indiana's 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign continues (the Screaming Eagles are currently 2-8) on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET, away versus the Indiana State Sycamores.

Upcoming Southern Indiana games

Southern Indiana's next matchup information

Opponent: Indiana State Sycamores

Indiana State Sycamores Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Hulman Center

Hulman Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+

Top Southern Indiana players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jeremiah Hernandez 10 12.9 2.0 2.2 1.0 0.4 41.2% (42-102) 28.6% (8-28) AJ Smith 9 10.8 10.0 1.8 1.3 0.7 43.0% (37-86) 32.1% (9-28) Jack Mielke 10 8.8 3.6 0.3 0.2 0.3 42.3% (30-71) 41.9% (26-62) Kiyron Powell 10 6.2 5.3 0.3 0.1 1.7 55.8% (29-52) - Jordan Tillmon 7 8.9 3.0 0.9 0.6 0.1 35.3% (24-68) 31.8% (7-22)

