Southern Indiana's 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign continues (the Screaming Eagles are currently 2-8) on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET, away versus the Indiana State Sycamores.

Upcoming Southern Indiana games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Indiana State A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 19 Saint Francis (IL) H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 Southern Illinois A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 Southeast Missouri State A 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 31 Lindenwood A 3:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Tennessee State H 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Tennessee Tech H 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 SIU-Edwardsville A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Little Rock H 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Morehead State H 4:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Western Illinois H 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Tennessee Tech A 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Tennessee State A 4:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Eastern Illinois H 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 SIU-Edwardsville H 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Southern Indiana's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Indiana State Sycamores
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Hulman Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Southern Indiana players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jeremiah Hernandez 10 12.9 2.0 2.2 1.0 0.4 41.2% (42-102) 28.6% (8-28)
AJ Smith 9 10.8 10.0 1.8 1.3 0.7 43.0% (37-86) 32.1% (9-28)
Jack Mielke 10 8.8 3.6 0.3 0.2 0.3 42.3% (30-71) 41.9% (26-62)
Kiyron Powell 10 6.2 5.3 0.3 0.1 1.7 55.8% (29-52) -
Jordan Tillmon 7 8.9 3.0 0.9 0.6 0.1 35.3% (24-68) 31.8% (7-22)

