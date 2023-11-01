Do you live and breathe all things Southern Indiana? Then take off that mustard-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, T-shirts, and hats -- to show your support for the Screaming Eagles. For additional details, including current team stats, continue reading.

Southern Indiana team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jeremiah Hernandez 8 12.5 2.0 1.8 1.0 0.4 AJ Smith 7 12.1 9.3 1.9 1.3 0.7 Jack Mielke 8 9.0 2.8 0.1 0.3 0.4 Jordan Tillmon 7 8.9 3.0 0.9 0.6 0.1 Jack Campion 8 5.6 2.0 5.0 1.1 0.0 Nolan Causwell 8 5.1 4.8 0.4 0.0 0.6 Kiyron Powell 8 5.1 3.9 0.4 0.0 1.3 Ryan Hall 7 4.6 1.6 0.4 0.7 0.1 Javius Moore 5 5.4 2.2 0.6 0.6 0.2 Sam Mervis 8 2.3 2.8 2.9 0.9 0.0

Southern Indiana season stats

This season, Southern Indiana has won just two games (2-6).

The Screaming Eagles have a 2-1 record at home and a 0-5 record on the road.

Southern Indiana hasn't beaten a single Division 1 opponent this season.

When squaring off against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25, the Screaming Eagles are winless in one game.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, Southern Indiana has no games remaining versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Southern Indiana games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Bowling Green H 4:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Purdue Fort Wayne H 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Indiana State A 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Saint Francis (IL) H 8:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Southern Illinois A 7:00 PM

