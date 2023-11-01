When you're rooting for Sam LaPorta and the Detroit Lions during their next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Get more details, along with LaPorta's recent stats and trends, below.

Sam LaPorta 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 64 47 474 194 4 10.1

LaPorta Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 5 5 39 0 Week 2 Seahawks 6 5 63 0 Week 3 Falcons 11 8 84 1 Week 4 @Packers 5 4 56 0 Week 5 Panthers 4 3 47 2 Week 6 @Buccaneers 11 4 36 0 Week 7 @Ravens 7 6 52 0 Week 8 Raiders 10 8 57 1 Week 10 @Chargers 5 4 40 0

Sam LaPorta's Next Game

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: FOX

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Bears -7.5

Bears -7.5 Over/Under: 48 points

