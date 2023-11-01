It's not enough to simply be a fan of Purdue Fort Wayne. You need to look the part, too. Rep the Mastodons by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other women's team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with updated team numbers.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Purdue Fort Wayne team leaders

Want to buy Amellia Bromenschenkel's jersey? Or another Purdue Fort Wayne player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Amellia Bromenschenkel 6 15.0 6.2 3.0 1.2 0.5 Shayla Sellers 6 11.8 3.2 2.0 0.8 0.5 Audra Emmerson 6 10.3 4.0 2.8 0.3 0.2 Renna Schwieterman 6 10.2 2.5 0.8 1.3 0.3 Destinee Marshall 6 9.2 2.2 2.5 0.7 0.0 Erin Woodson 6 8.2 4.3 1.3 1.5 0.3 Jazzlyn Linbo 3 10.3 6.7 1.0 0.3 0.7 Sydney Graber 6 5.0 2.5 1.3 0.8 0.2 Ryin Ott 6 3.3 2.0 0.5 0.2 0.3 Lauryn Stover 5 2.0 1.8 0.2 0.0 0.0

Purdue Fort Wayne season stats

Purdue Fort Wayne has four wins so far this season (4-2).

The Mastodons are unbeaten at home (1-0) and 1-1 on the road, while going 2-1 in neutral-site games this year.

When it comes to its best win this season, Purdue Fort Wayne took down the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on November 26. The final score was 90-77.

The Mastodons, in one game against Top 25 teams this season, have put up a record of 0-1.

Of Purdue Fort Wayne's 25 remaining games, none are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Mastodons? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Purdue Fort Wayne games

Check out the Mastodons in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Oakland A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Wright State H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Bellarmine A 6:30 PM Sat, Dec 9 St. Thomas H 4:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Western Michigan A 2:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Purdue Fort Wayne this season.

Check out the Mastodons this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.