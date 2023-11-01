A game at home versus the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks is on deck for the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-1), on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Purdue Fort Wayne games

Purdue Fort Wayne's next matchup information

Opponent: Southeast Missouri State Redhawks

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Purdue Fort Wayne players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Rasheed Bello 10 14.9 3.1 4.2 1.7 0.5 44.3% (54-122) 31.7% (13-41) Anthony Roberts 10 14.9 5.2 1.1 2.2 1.0 52.2% (59-113) 34.5% (10-29) Jalen Jackson 10 14.4 4.2 2.2 1.1 0.3 52.7% (48-91) 40.0% (8-20) Quinton Morton-Robertson 10 12.5 2.7 3.0 2.0 0.0 48.3% (42-87) 48.2% (27-56) Corey Hadnot II 10 8.4 1.3 1.9 0.6 0.1 39.2% (31-79) 25.6% (10-39)

