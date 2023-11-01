Buy Tickets for Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons Basketball Games
A game at home versus the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks is on deck for the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-1), on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Purdue Fort Wayne games
Purdue Fort Wayne's next matchup information
- Opponent: Southeast Missouri State Redhawks
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Purdue Fort Wayne players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Rasheed Bello
|10
|14.9
|3.1
|4.2
|1.7
|0.5
|44.3% (54-122)
|31.7% (13-41)
|Anthony Roberts
|10
|14.9
|5.2
|1.1
|2.2
|1.0
|52.2% (59-113)
|34.5% (10-29)
|Jalen Jackson
|10
|14.4
|4.2
|2.2
|1.1
|0.3
|52.7% (48-91)
|40.0% (8-20)
|Quinton Morton-Robertson
|10
|12.5
|2.7
|3.0
|2.0
|0.0
|48.3% (42-87)
|48.2% (27-56)
|Corey Hadnot II
|10
|8.4
|1.3
|1.9
|0.6
|0.1
|39.2% (31-79)
|25.6% (10-39)
