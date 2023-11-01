When you're rooting for Purdue Fort Wayne during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Get more details, along with the Mastodons' recent numbers and trends, in the article below.

Purdue Fort Wayne team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Rasheed Bello 8 15.1 3.0 4.3 1.8 0.3 Jalen Jackson 8 14.0 4.3 2.1 1.1 0.4 Anthony Roberts 8 13.8 5.4 0.6 2.1 1.3 Quinton Morton-Robertson 8 13.1 2.3 3.0 2.1 0.0 Maximus Nelson 8 8.3 2.9 0.1 0.3 0.5 Corey Hadnot II 8 8.3 1.5 1.6 0.8 0.0 Eric Mulder 8 6.3 6.5 0.3 1.4 1.1 Destin Whitaker 8 2.8 1.8 0.5 0.5 0.0 Johnathan DeJurnett 8 2.6 2.6 0.0 0.4 0.1 Khoi Thurmon 3 6.3 0.7 2.3 0.3 0.0

Purdue Fort Wayne season stats

Purdue Fort Wayne has gone 7-1 on the season so far.

The Mastodons are unbeaten at home (4-0) and 1-1 on the road, while going 2-0 in neutral-site games this year.

On November 7 against the DePaul Blue Demons, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 233) in the RPI, Purdue Fort Wayne claimed its signature win of the season, an 82-74 victory on the road.

The Mastodons, so far this season, have played zero games against Top 25 teams.

Purdue Fort Wayne's remaining schedule includes no games versus Top 25 teams.

Upcoming Purdue Fort Wayne games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Oakland A 3:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Southern Indiana A 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Southeast Missouri State H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Bethune-Cookman H 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Pittsburgh A 7:00 PM

