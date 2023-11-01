Don't be a half-hearted fan of the Purdue Boilermakers. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Additional details, along with current team stats for the women's team, can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Purdue Boilermakers jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Purdue team leaders

Want to buy Abbey Ellis' jersey? Or another Purdue player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Abbey Ellis 6 14.7 3.8 2.5 1.5 0.0 Madison Layden 6 9.8 2.7 0.7 1.0 0.3 Rashunda Jones 6 9.7 3.3 0.8 0.7 0.3 Mary Ashley Stevenson 6 8.7 3.3 0.8 0.5 0.5 Caitlyn Harper 6 8.2 4.3 0.5 1.0 0.3 Jeanae Terry 6 4.7 5.5 5.8 1.3 0.2 Jayla Smith 5 5.0 2.2 0.6 0.0 0.4 McKenna Layden 6 2.0 2.2 0.5 0.7 0.0 Emily Monson 4 1.0 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.3 Alaina Harper 6 0.3 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0

Purdue season stats

This season, Purdue has a 3-3 record so far.

The Boilermakers are 3-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 0-2 in neutral-site games this year.

Purdue took down the Texas A&M Aggies (No. 37 in the RPI) in a 72-58 win on November 16 -- its best win of the season.

When matching up with teams ranked in the AP's Top 25, the Boilermakers are winless in one game.

Purdue's remaining schedule includes five games versus Top 25 teams.

Looking to bet on the Boilermakers? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Purdue games

Check out the Boilermakers in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Dayton A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Valparaiso H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Southeast Missouri State H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Minnesota A 2:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Notre Dame A 12:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Purdue this season.

Check out the Boilermakers this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.