How to Watch the Pacers vs. Celtics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 1
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (3-0) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (2-1) on November 1, 2023 at TD Garden.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Pacers
Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pacers vs Celtics Additional Info
|Celtics vs Pacers Injury Report
|Celtics vs Pacers Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Pacers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs Pacers Prediction
Pacers Stats Insights
- The Pacers shot at a 46.9% rate from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Celtics averaged.
- Indiana went 23-22 when it shot higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Pacers were the 24th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Celtics finished 20th.
- The Pacers put up only 4.9 more points per game last year (116.3) than the Celtics gave up (111.4).
- Indiana put together a 30-22 record last season in games it scored more than 111.4 points.
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, the Pacers scored 5.3 more points per game at home (118.9) than away (113.6).
- The Pacers conceded more points at home (119.7 per game) than away (119.2) last season.
- At home, the Pacers knocked down 14.0 3-pointers per game last season, 0.8 more than they averaged away (13.2). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than away (36.6%).
Pacers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Bennedict Mathurin
|Questionable
|Elbow
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Jalen Smith
|Questionable
|Knee
