The Indiana Pacers (1-0), on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at TD Garden, take on the Boston Celtics (1-0). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSIN.

Pacers vs. Celtics Game Information

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton recorded 20.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists last season, shooting 49% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Buddy Hield averaged 16.8 points last season, plus 2.8 assists and 5 rebounds.

Myles Turner collected 18 points, 7.5 boards and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.6 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (fourth in league).

Bruce Brown put up 11.5 points, 4.1 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 35.8% from downtown, with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Bennedict Mathurin put up 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Celtics Players to Watch

Jayson Tatum posted 30.1 points last season, plus 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Jaylen Brown recorded 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He sank 49.1% of his shots from the field and 33.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per game.

Kristaps Porzingis' stats last season included 23.2 points, 8.4 boards and 2.7 assists per contest. He made 49.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 triples.

Jrue Holiday collected 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists per contest, plus 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Last season, Derrick White recorded 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He sank 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.

Pacers vs. Celtics Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Celtics Pacers 117.9 Points Avg. 116.3 111.4 Points Allowed Avg. 119.5 47.5% Field Goal % 46.9% 37.6% Three Point % 36.7%

