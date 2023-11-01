The Notre Dame Fighting Irish women (7-1) will next be in action at home against the Purdue Boilermakers, on Sunday, December 17 at 12:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Notre Dame games

Notre Dame's next matchup information

Opponent: Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue Boilermakers Day/Time: December 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

December 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Purcell Pavilion

Purcell Pavilion Broadcast: ACC Network

Top Notre Dame players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Hannah Hidalgo 8 23.6 5.4 5.5 6.0 0.0 51.9% (70-135) 44.4% (16-36) Maddy Westbald 8 14.1 9.5 2.4 1.1 0.8 51.1% (45-88) 36.8% (7-19) Natalija Marshall 8 9.3 4.9 1.5 0.6 0.9 60.0% (33-55) 0.0% (0-1) Anna DeWolfe 8 9.3 3.0 3.6 1.9 0.1 49.2% (30-61) 30.4% (7-23) Kylee Watson 8 8.6 4.1 1.6 0.9 1.1 52.9% (27-51) -

