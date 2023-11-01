Coming up for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) is a game away versus the Marquette Golden Eagles, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Notre Dame games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Marquette A 9:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Georgetown H 2:15 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Citadel H 6:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Marist H 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Virginia H 12:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 NC State H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Duke H 6:00 PM
Tue, Jan 9 Georgia Tech A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Florida State H 2:15 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Boston College A 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Miami (FL) H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Boston College H 12:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Virginia A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Pittsburgh A 6:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Duke A 9:00 PM

Notre Dame's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Marquette Golden Eagles
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: Fiserv Forum
  • Broadcast: FOX

Top Notre Dame players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Markus Burton 8 15.1 3.5 3.9 1.0 0.3 40.4% (44-109) 19.2% (5-26)
Tae Davis 8 10.4 6.3 0.6 0.5 0.4 54.4% (31-57) 8.3% (1-12)
J.R. Konieczny 8 9.3 5.1 0.8 0.6 0.3 44.2% (23-52) 32.1% (9-28)
Julian Roper 8 8.4 5.4 1.1 1.1 0.0 42.9% (27-63) 33.3% (9-27)
Braeden Shrewsberry 8 8.0 2.3 0.9 0.5 0.0 35.8% (24-67) 30.0% (15-50)

