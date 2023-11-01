When you're cheering on Notre Dame during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Get more details, along with the Fighting Irish's recent numbers and trends, below.

Notre Dame team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Markus Burton 6 16.3 4.2 3.2 0.8 0.2 Tae Davis 6 8.7 5.0 0.7 0.5 0.5 J.R. Konieczny 6 8.5 5.2 0.8 0.7 0.2 Julian Roper 6 8.5 5.3 1.2 1.0 0.0 Carey Booth 6 7.3 4.3 0.8 0.2 0.8 Braeden Shrewsberry 6 7.0 2.0 1.0 0.5 0.0 Matt Zona 6 2.8 3.0 1.5 0.3 0.2 Logan Imes 6 2.3 2.0 1.2 0.5 0.5 Kebba Njie 2 4.5 5.0 1.0 0.5 1.5 Thomas Hattan 1 3.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Notre Dame season stats

Notre Dame has won three games so far this season (3-3).

The Fighting Irish have a 2-1 record at home and a 0-1 record on the road while going 1-1 in neutral-site games.

Notre Dame's best win this season came on November 17 in a 66-64 in overtime victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Fighting Irish, so far this season, have played zero games versus Top 25 teams.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, Notre Dame has six games remaining against ranked teams in 2023-24.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Notre Dame games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Miami (FL) A 12:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Western Michigan H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Marquette A 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Georgetown H 2:15 PM Tue, Dec 19 Citadel H 6:00 PM

