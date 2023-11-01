Myles Turner's Indiana Pacers face the Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 112-105 loss against the Bulls, Turner tallied 20 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

We're going to look at Turner's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-110)

Over 15.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-110)

Over 7.5 (-110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+120)

Looking to bet on one or more of Turner's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Celtics conceded 111.4 points per game last season, fourth in the league.

Giving up 44 rebounds per game last season, the Celtics were 18th in the league in that category.

Allowing an average of 23.1 assists last season, the Celtics were the second-ranked team in the league.

The Celtics gave up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game last season, fifth in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Myles Turner vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 24 20 6 0 1 1 0 2/23/2023 37 40 10 2 8 1 0 12/21/2022 27 10 6 3 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.