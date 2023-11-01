Just because you're lounging on the couch watching the Indianapolis Colts game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Rep Michael Pittman Jr. and the Colts with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Details can be found below.

Michael Pittman Jr. 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 98 66 677 307 3 10.3

Pittman Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 11 8 97 1 Week 2 @Texans 12 8 56 0 Week 3 @Ravens 11 9 77 0 Week 4 Rams 5 1 15 0 Week 5 Titans 7 5 52 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 14 9 109 0 Week 7 Browns 5 2 83 1 Week 8 Saints 13 8 40 1 Week 9 @Panthers 8 8 64 0 Week 10 @Patriots 12 8 84 0

Michael Pittman Jr.'s Next Game

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 TV: CBS

