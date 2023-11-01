Where to Get Jahmyr Gibbs Lions Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Just because you're sitting on the couch watching the Detroit Lions game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Represent Jahmyr Gibbs and the Lions with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Details can be located below.
Head to Fanatics to buy Jahmyr Gibbs and Lions jerseys and other gear!
Jahmyr Gibbs 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|90
|476
|4
|5.3
|38
|31
|200
|0
Watch the Lions in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Gibbs Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|7
|42
|0
|2
|18
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|7
|17
|0
|7
|39
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|17
|80
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 4
|@Packers
|8
|40
|0
|4
|11
|0
|Week 7
|@Ravens
|11
|68
|1
|9
|58
|0
|Week 8
|Raiders
|26
|152
|1
|5
|37
|0
|Week 10
|@Chargers
|14
|77
|2
|3
|35
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jahmyr Gibbs' Next Game
- Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Bears -7.5
- Over/Under: 48 points
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.