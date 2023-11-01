A matchup at home versus the Eastern Michigan Eagles is on deck for the IUPUI Jaguars women (2-7), on Friday, December 15 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming IUPUI games

IUPUI's next matchup information

Opponent: Eastern Michigan Eagles

Day/Time: December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: IUPUI Gymnasium

Top IUPUI players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Katie Davidson 9 17.7 3.2 1.8 1.2 0.4 40.3% (52-129) 36.7% (11-30) Abby Wolterman 9 8.7 4.9 1.1 0.7 0.3 54.2% (32-59) 33.3% (2-6) Jaela Johnson 9 8.3 2.9 2.2 0.6 0.0 34.2% (25-73) 30.4% (14-46) Faith Stinson 9 8.0 4.8 0.8 0.3 0.6 42.6% (26-61) 23.3% (7-30) Tahlia Walton 5 12.2 4.6 2.2 0.6 0.8 41.5% (22-53) 23.1% (3-13)

