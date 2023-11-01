Buy Tickets for IUPUI Jaguars Basketball Games
With a record of 3-6, the IUPUI Jaguars' next game is at the Eastern Illinois Panthers, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.
Upcoming IUPUI games
IUPUI's next matchup information
- Opponent: Eastern Illinois Panthers
- Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Lantz Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Favorite: Eastern Illinois -5.5
- Total: 132.5 points
Top IUPUI players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Jlynn Counter
|9
|15.9
|4.8
|2.4
|0.9
|0.2
|52.7% (58-110)
|47.4% (9-19)
|Bryce Monroe
|9
|11.0
|1.4
|1.7
|1.1
|0.0
|33.7% (31-92)
|33.3% (9-27)
|Kidtrell Blocker
|9
|8.0
|3.4
|1.6
|0.7
|0.2
|42.9% (30-70)
|20.0% (4-20)
|DJ Jackson
|8
|8.9
|3.1
|1.0
|0.9
|0.1
|50.9% (28-55)
|20.0% (1-5)
|Vincent Brady II
|9
|6.4
|1.8
|1.4
|0.9
|0.1
|33.9% (19-56)
|20.6% (7-34)
