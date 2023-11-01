Don't be a fair-weather fan of the IUPUI Jaguars. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. More details, along with updated team stats, can be found below.

IUPUI team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jlynn Counter 8 15.8 4.8 2.3 1.0 0.1 Bryce Monroe 8 11.9 1.5 1.8 1.3 0.0 Kidtrell Blocker 8 8.1 3.6 1.5 0.5 0.3 DJ Jackson 7 9.0 3.3 1.0 0.9 0.1 Vincent Brady II 8 7.0 1.8 1.5 0.9 0.1 John Egbuta 8 5.1 4.0 0.3 0.4 0.4 Abdou Samb 8 5.0 2.8 0.4 0.5 0.6 Qwanzi Samuels 8 2.6 4.0 0.6 0.5 0.0 Yves Nkomba 7 2.1 2.3 0.0 0.3 0.3 Braden Allen 4 1.5 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0

IUPUI season stats

IUPUI has three wins so far this season (3-5).

The Jaguars are a perfect 2-0 at home while going 1-2 on the road this year (0-3 in neutral-site games).

On November 10, IUPUI captured its best win of the season, a 66-56 victory over the Valparaiso Beacons, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 292) in the RPI rankings.

This year, the Jaguars haven't played a single game against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

IUPUI has no games remaining against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming IUPUI games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Northern Kentucky H 12:00 PM Thu, Dec 7 Eastern Illinois A 8:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 Minnesota A 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Lindenwood H 12:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Defiance H 7:00 PM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.